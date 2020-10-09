Cunningham won’t offer additional details on personal indiscretions, Tillis criticizes

“I have taken responsibility for the hurt that I have caused in my personal life, and I’ve apologized for it,” Cunningham said several times when asked by reporters whether his recent personal activities are fair game for voters to review while judging his candidacy, or whether he owes voters more of an explanation on what happened in his personal life. “I’ve said what I’m going to say about it. I’ve answered the questions. North Carolinians want me, and their senator, focused on them because that’s what they expect.”