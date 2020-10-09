CASTING CALL: Starz television show ‘Hightown’ seeking extras

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Extras are now needed as filming for season two of the Starz television show “Hightown” is expected to get underway soon.
According to a casting call by TW Cast & Recruit, they are seeking men and women of all ethnicities over 18 years old to be paid for filming that is expected to run from mid-October to early March.
The pay is $64/8 hours and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the eighth hour. Those who are interested must complete a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to working and must take the test at a specific location provided by production. Results from other clinics will not be accepted.
Information on when and where to go will be provided upong being hired. All extras will get a $20 bump per test taken.
If you’re interested, visit TW Cast & Recruit’s website.
