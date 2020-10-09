Carolina Beach cancels its annual Island of Lights Christmas parade

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach has canceled this year’s Island of Lights Christmas Parade due to health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“Town officials determined there was no way to safely hold the event,” a news release announcing the decision stated.
Officials say plans are already being made for next year’s parade, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 3, 2021.
The annual parade typically brings hundreds of people to Pleasure Island to celebrate the Christmas season.
