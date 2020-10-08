WPD, Coastal Horizons warn of recent spike in heroin overdoses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and Coastal Horizons Center are warning of a spike in heroin overdoses in the Wilmington area within the past several days.
According to a press release sent out late Thursday afternoon, police have responded to seven heroin overdoses since October 1. Two of those overdoses were fatal.
The Wilmington Police Department has partnered with Coastal Horizons hoping to encourage anyone struggling with addiction to seek help.
For those facing an immediate crisis, the 24/7 Mobile Crisis teams at Coastal Horizons are available at (866) 437-1821 or (855) 345-1200. Counselors with the Quick Response Team are also available at (910) 833-2052 for anyone who has survived an overdose and is hoping to get help. Counselors at the Outpatient Treatment Services can be reached at (910) 343-0145.
