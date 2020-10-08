WPD, Coastal Horizons warn of recent spike in heroin overdoses

For those facing an immediate crisis, the 24/7 Mobile Crisis teams at Coastal Horizons are available at (866) 437-1821 or (855) 345-1200. Counselors with the Quick Response Team are also available at (910) 833-2052 for anyone who has survived an overdose and is hoping to get help. Counselors at the Outpatient Treatment Services can be reached at (910) 343-0145.