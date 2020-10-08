North Carolina unemployment benefits are taxable income

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce Employment Security since March 15, more than 1.3 million people in the state have applied for unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And during that time, the state has paid out more than eight billion dollars in benefits.
Many may not realize that the money isn’t free. Come Tax Day 2021, recipients could have to repay some of that money if they did not have taxes withheld.
“All of that money is taxable income to them [IRS], and they will have to pay taxes on that at the end of the year,” said CPA Clement Goodson. “That could come in two forms they could have to write a check to pay that or it could reduce refunds that they are used to getting.”
If you received unemployment and did not have the taxes taken out, there is still time to make that change.
Goodson also says that people who have gone back to work after getting unemployment can also make some adjustments to reduce the amount they’ll owe the government.
“I would suggest that they claim zero exemptions on their paycheck. That would have the most tax coming out of their paycheck between now and the end of the year,” said Goodson. “At least they could have some additional taxes paid in to hopefully pay for that if they didn’t have any taxes withheld.”
As far as the pandemic stimulus checks many Americans received months ago, that’s different from unemployment benefits.
“What we know at this point...we’ve been told no, they won’t have to pay income tax on the stimulus check,” said Goodson. “Hopefully, that won’t change. But that is our understanding at this point.”
