NHCS publishes new bus routes, rules as kids prepare to return to class

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students in New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) are set to return to class on a part-time basis beginning October 12. NHCS has published bus routes and stops for the 2020-21 school year.
In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order and subsequent guidance from state agencies, NHCS has implemented changes and new requirements for bus transportation. They include:
- Families are required to have on file a Parent/Guardian Attestation form prior to utilizing bus transportation. The Parent/Guardian Attestation form can be found at https://www.nhcs.net/nhcsreadysetreturn. Completed forms may be emailed to bus.attestation@nhcs.net or turned in at your school. Schools are able to print forms for parents who are not able to.
- Per the attestation form, temperature checks and symptom screening shall be done at home prior to the student leaving for the bus stop.
- A face mask is required for all students riding the bus. There are no exemptions while riding the school bus.
- Seating on the bus will be limited to one student per seat. Exceptions will be made for members of the same family.
- Due to the reduced capacity of the buses, routes and stops have changed. Individual stops are combined into community stops.
Please verify your students' route and stop time before the start of school on Monday, Oct. 12. NHCS appreciates the community’s cooperation and understanding.
The Edulog Parent Portal bus tracking phone application is available for all NHCS bus riders. Once downloaded and registered, users can track the location of the bus and view updated bus stop information. Set up notification alerts for notification that the bus is approaching the bus stop. Through the app, parents will only see bus stop information on the days their student is scheduled to be at the school.
Bus Drivers Needed
Getting those students to school revives the need for bus drivers, positions that have been difficult to fill in recent years. With less than a week before in-person instruction resumes, NHCS is looking to hire more than 20 bus drivers to cover their routes.
Starting pay for NHCS bus drivers is $14.00/hour, and bus drivers working 30 hours or more get full benefits. There is a $1,000 bonus after 120 school days of being a regular driver (not a substitute driver), and NHCS employees can get a $1,000 referral bonus for recruiting new drivers after the new driver has been working for 90 school days.
The Commercial Driver License class is free for those applying to NHCS. Anyone interested in applying should contact the Transportation Department at New Hanover County Schools for more information at 910-254-4080.
