New Hanover County meth trafficker gets 10 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Greensboro woman who trafficked at least a kilogram of methamphetamine in New Hanover County will spend the next ten years in a federal prison.
Sally Newland, 43, was sentenced on Monday to charges of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”
Prosecutors say Newland was involved in the importation and distribution of meth into Wilmington in Aug. 2019.
Undercover agents with the New Hanover County Vice-Narcotics Unit arranged for a delivery of 12 ounces of the drug from a source in Greensboro to Ovalberry Court in the county for Aug. 6, 2019.
Detectives stopped a car driven by Newland and found her in possession of 300 grams of meth. Detectives later determined that Newland made two prior deliveries of meth in New Hanover County that month, totaling at least a kilogram.
