First Alert Forecast: Delta targets Louisiana, indirect impacts likely locally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Thursday opens the forecast period with sunny 70s and 80s and a light and fresh northerly breeze. Wilmington had a relatively skimpy 0.4 inches of rain through the first week of October and the dryness will continue, with 0% rain chances, Thursday.
Turning to the tropics: Hurricane Delta is the only system in the Atlantic Basin and it is monstrous. Delta will regain strength and grow in size as it plows northward through the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. A Louisiana landfall between Cameron and Morgan City remains likely Friday. Please keep this already battered coastline in your thoughts!
The remnants of Delta will moisten and energize the atmosphere over the Carolinas through the weekend and into early next week. Odds for showers in the Cape Fear Region will grow from 20% Friday to 40% Saturday to 60% Sunday and 40% Monday. The risk for severe thunderstorms and poor-drainage flooding will be low but not zero this weekend. Please stay alert.
