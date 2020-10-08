On eve of voter registration deadline, a look at submitted absentee ballots in southeastern NC counties

The party breakdown of the submitted absentee by mail votes follows a similar pattern in the other four counties. In Brunswick County, 4,407 of the 10,521 absentee ballots cast so far are from registered democrats (unaffiliated voters cast 3,753 and republicans 2,337) as of October 7. Registered democrats have cast 874 of the 1,842 absentee ballots in Pender County (unaffiliated = 550, republican = 412), 643 of the 941 ballots in Columbus County (unaffiliated voters submitted 173 so far, republicans 122) and 459 of the 716 already cast in Bladen county (unaffiliated at 143, republican at 114).