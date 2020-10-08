Death investigation underway after body found in pond at Brunswick County golf club

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a Brunswick County golf club Thursday morning.
A spokeswoman for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were alerted around 7:30 a.m. that a man, approximately 25-35 years old, was found unresponsive in a pond at the Thistle Golf Club outside of Calabash.
No foul play is suspected at this time, but an autopsy will be performed.
The man did not have any identification on him, the spokeswoman said.
Detectives do not believe there is any danger to the public.
