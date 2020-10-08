Cape Fear exceeds 10,000 cases of COVID-19

“We’re also keeping an eye on the 0 to 17 category-- specifically those between five and 17 because those are our kindergarten through 12th grade range and we’re keeping track of that. We haven’t seen any significant fluctuations in that age range as those are our smallest percentage -- I think [ages] 5 to 10 is just over 1.5% positive so we’re keeping a good eye on that," said Turner. "We’ll be working closely with the school system and keeping an eye on those numbers and certainly letting them know if we see any significant fluctuations that would need to be addressed.