Years in the making: H2GO holds groundbreaking ceremony for reverse-osmosis plant

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been years in the making. Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO on Wednesday held an official groundbreaking ceremony for its long-sought reverse-osmosis water plant.
“I’m elated. We’ve been waiting for this moment for eight...nine years,” said Bob Walker, H2GO’s executive director, after the ceremony.
The $42 million RO plant has been in the works since at least 2011 and is expected to bring clean drinking water to thousands of H2GO customers by tapping into the Lower Peedee and Black Creek aquifers for raw water sources instead of using the Cape Fear River.
“Going through all the environmental and feasibility studies and finally getting to the point where we’re actually breaking ground, it’s just a tremendous accomplishment,” Walker said. “We’re looking forward to this next chapter in H2GO’s history.”
Prior to Wednesday’s groundbreaking, construction on the contentious plant had been in limbo due to a three-year court battle.
In 2017, voters, some of whom thought the reverse-osmosis plant was unnecessary and expensive, elected new H2GO commissioners who were opposed to the plant. Before the new commissioners could be seated, the outgoing board voted to transfer $56 million of H2GO assets to Belville in a last ditch effort to save the plant.
A Brunswick County Superior Court judge eventually ruled that transfer was illegal and Belville was forced to return H2GO’s assets, ending the years-long legal fight.
Despite the challenges, Walker said H2GO is ready to move forward with the plant.
“I don’t want to reflect on everything we went through. We’re beyond that. I’m just looking forward to breaking ground and getting this project completed so we can get clean, safe water to our customers,” Walker said.
Last month, H2GO awarded three bid contracts to restart construction of the plant and resume drilling of the aquifer wells. Officials hope the plant is operational and delivering water to customers by the end of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.