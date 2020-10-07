Wilmington Police searching for woman last seen off Castle Street in Septmeber

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in September off Castle Street in Wilmington.
“Jessica Tucker, 35, was last seen on Sep. 20 around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Castle St. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609,” according to the Wilmington Police Department.
No other information has been provided about Tucker at this time.
