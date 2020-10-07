New Hanover deputies search for missing teen

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager who went missing on Wednesday.
Gabrielle Malloy, 16, was last seen in the area of Hansley Simpson Road in the Atkinson area of Pender County.
She is approximately five-foot-six, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Malloy was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black leggings
If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.
