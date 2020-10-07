New Hanover deputies search for missing teen

New Hanover deputies search for missing teen
Gabrielle Malloy (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | October 7, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 2:24 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager who went missing on Wednesday.

Gabrielle Malloy, 16, was last seen in the area of Hansley Simpson Road in the Atkinson area of Pender County.

She is approximately five-foot-six, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Malloy was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black leggings

If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.