New Hanover County re-dedicates renovated Senior Resource Center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners cut the ribbon on the newly rededicated and renovated Senior Resource Center Wednesday afternoon.
The $1.7 million dollar renovation project began in January and was fast-tracked after the facility closed to the public as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.
Staff and volunteers are now looking ahead to brighter days in an updated space.
Improvements included things you notice right away like fresh paint, counter tops, flooring and exercise equipment, as well as much needed structural and safety improvements you can’t see.
Carolyn Sabol spent six months as a volunteer delivering meals to home-bound seniors before venturing inside herself, where she quickly joined “GRADS” which stands for gifted retired active dedicated seniors. They knit, crochet and sew for community groups.
“It saved me when we moved here, it really did," Sabol said. "This place has filled my life, it really has. "
The program delivering meals to home-bound individuals has grown by over 200% since March as seniors are “Safer at Home” and many more are isolating than ever before.
“This pandemic has not only been a challenge for everybody, but particularly with our older adults—socialization is huge," said center director Amber Smith. "Social connectivity is huge.”
While the center has turned to some virtual events, one-on-one social work calls and expanded options for meal delivery and pick-up, many seniors struggle to connect through the technology many younger people take their knowledge and understanding of for granted.
“As much as we reach out and try to connect to them, it’s not the same,” said Andrew Zeldin, who supervises social work at the Senior Resource Center.
While programming continues to be on pause and the center is generally closed to the public, staff are hopeful they’ll reopen sooner rather than later and are working on plans for how that will happen.
“I look forward to seeing peoples' faces light up because I think the new feel of the building...it is truly inviting and that’s what we wanted," Smith said. "We wanted it to be inviting, we wanted it to be vibrant because that’s what our older adult community is.”
To comply with gathering requirements and social distancing, the event Wednesday was by invitation only. As a volunteer, Sabol got to see inside for the first time.
“This place is absolutely gorgeous now," she said. "All the floors match. The faucet does not leak in our room, in our GRADS room; there are no more water stains in the ceiling tiles and everything is fresh and new and it really is a beautiful place and I encourage any senior to come in and share in all the activities that we have here.”
Smith is also preparing a new five-year master aging plan for the county which will require community input. A public survey will launch within the new few weeks.
Our area’s senior population is only growing. During the re-dedication ceremony, County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olsen-Boseman said they expect the population of people over 60 in New Hanover County to grow by 54% in the next 16 years.
In the meantime, Zeldin hopes those in need of services will reach out by phone and that everyone will look out for one another.
“I think you know what we can do is...we can look out for each other," he said. "Be kind to our neighbor and try to look out for people.”
You can reach the Senior Resource Center at (910) 798-6400.
