Health Board revision would walk back proposed tobacco ban on sidewalks

“The public is invited to review this proposed rule and provide comments and feedback by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 16. The Health and Human Services Board will review the revised drafted rule and comments at the October 20 meeting before voting. Residents may review the revised rule by clicking here, or obtaining a copy at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services building located at 1650 Greenfield St., Wilmington NC, 28401. Comments on the rule may be submitted online or by emailing comments@NHCgov.com with your name, address and comment.”