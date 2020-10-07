Health Board revision would walk back proposed tobacco ban on sidewalks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board is once again considering revisions to a proposed rule prohibiting the use of tobacco in New Hanover County - the latest revision would walk back the previous suggestion of banning the use of tobacco and nicotine products like vapes, on public and private sidewalks in the county.
Now, they are suggesting more changes.
“This is a revised version of the rule adopted by the Health and Human Services Board in August that includes the prohibition of use of tobacco and e-cigarettes in county, town and city buildings, vehicles and grounds, as well as in public places in New Hanover County, like restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Revisions include removing references to streets and sidewalks, and changing language to clarify enforcement by municipalities,” according to a public notice issued by the county.
The new revision also clarifies language for enforcement of the rule and removes the following statement.
“If a person in violation refuses to leave the premises, contact the County Sheriff’s Office or the police department in the Town or City in which the violation occurred. An oral or written notice shall be provided to the person.”
The county is once again asking for public comment on the issue and residents have until Oct. 16 to do so.
“The public is invited to review this proposed rule and provide comments and feedback by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 16. The Health and Human Services Board will review the revised drafted rule and comments at the October 20 meeting before voting. Residents may review the revised rule by clicking here, or obtaining a copy at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services building located at 1650 Greenfield St., Wilmington NC, 28401. Comments on the rule may be submitted online or by emailing comments@NHCgov.com with your name, address and comment.”
In order for the rule to become effective in the county, the Board of Commissioners must vote on it at another, later date.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.