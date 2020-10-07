First Alert Forecast: pleasant locally, watching Delta

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast finds the Cape Fear Region under a tranquil and warm dome of high pressure. Your forecast for Thursday, apart from a chance for morning fog, expect bright sunshine and light offshore breezes to help temperatures to highs mainly in the middle 80s.
In stark contrast to our local tranquility, monstrous Hurricane Delta will heavily damage Mexican cities like Cancun and Cozumel Wednesday. Warm Gulf of Mexico water and limited wind shear will help Delta maintain its strong intensity Thursday and, unfortunately, the storm remains likely to deal a harsh dose of wind, tornadoes, storm surge, rain to portions of Louisiana and Mississippi starting Friday.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. In these forecasts, you will see how the remnant moisture and peripheral energy of Hurricane Delta will bring balmy air and shower chances. At this point, however, the weekend does not look like a total washout. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
