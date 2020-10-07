End of an era: Azalea Belles no longer a part of the Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A decades-long tradition of the North Carolina Azalea Festival has come to an end. The Cape Fear Garden Club decided over the summer to put a stop to its Azalea Belles program.
“There was a discussion about this and it was a decision that needed to be made,” said Sherry O’Daniell, president of the Cape Fear Garden Club.
For decades, it was considered an honor for high school girls to serve as an Azalea Belle. Their duties during the three-day festival included lining walkways of local garden, donned in Victorian-style hoop skirts.
Debbie Scheu was a longtime seamstress for the Cape Fear Garden Club. She made dozens of the colorful dresses for close to 30 years.
“The girls of our community were focused on the community service and feeling like a Disney princess,” Sheu said Wednesday. “They wanted to a part of the Wilmington tradition. I will dearly miss my connection with the youth of our community.”
The Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles have been a staple to the North Carolina Azalea festival since 1969.
