Deputies looking for 23-year-old woman possibly abducted in N.C.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a 23-year-old woman who was possibly abducted in North Carolina.
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the woman that was possibly kidnapped Monday night, Oct. 5.
Vidalia Jane Freeman, 23, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday at a home on Old Toms Creek Road in Marion. She is possibly with Curtis Avery, deputies say.
Freeman is described as a white female who stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 163 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information concerning Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 828-652-2237, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 828-652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).
You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
