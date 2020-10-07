Brunswick County Board of Elections relocates seven polling places

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Seven polling places in Brunswick County have been relocated ahead of the November 5 election, mostly because larger facilities were needed to accommodate proper social distancing.
Voters affected by the polling place changes will receive a postcard in the mail informing them of the correct election day polling location in their precinct. Voters can also check their voter record to find the new location.
On election day, signs, directing voters to the correct location, will be placed at the former polling places.
- Precinct 1 (Hood Creek) – relocated from the Sandy Creek Town Hall to All Souls Episcopal Church, 5087 Blue Banks Loop Road, Leland
- Precinct 2 (Leland) – relocated from the Leland 5th District Community Building to Lincoln Elementary School, 1664 Lincoln Road NE, Leland
- Precinct 8 (Southport 2) – relocated from Brunswick Community College Southport Center to Southport Elementary, 701 W 9th Street, Southport
- Precinct 13 (Shallotte) – relocated from the Town of Shallotte Fire Department to West Brunswick High School, 550 Whiteville Road NW, Shallotte
- Precinct 15 (Grissettown) – relocated from the National Guard Armory to the Shallotte Commons Shopping Center located at 5051 Main Street, Suite 4, Shallotte
- Precinct 16 (Shingletree 1) – Relocated from the Sea Trail’s Property Owners Association to Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary School, 250 Pea Landing Road NW, Ash
- Precinct 19 (Shingletree 2) – relocated from Southwest Brunswick Branch Library to the Brunswick Center at Calabash, 10050 Beach Drive SW, Calabash
