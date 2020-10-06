YWCA hosting public safety talk on race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear is hosting a virtual discussion on public safety and race. The event is taking place Oct. 6, noon, and will be available on the group’s Facebook page.
“Hear from our panelists in this powerful conversation about public safety, racial disparities, diversity training, and the relationship between the community and public safety officials. The online event will be hosted by Jhaniqua Farrar Palmer, YWCA’s Racial Justice & Advocacy Coordinator. This is YWCA’s fourth episode of Talk On Race,” a press release for the event reads.
A number of speakers from around the county will participate in the event.
“The panelists include Sheriff Ed McMahon, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office; Vanessa Gonzalez, Bilingual Immigration Attorney, The Law Offices of Vanessa Gonzalez, PLLC; Dr. Joseph Jones, Associate Professor of Political Science, Philander Smith College; Lettie Shumate, historian, anti-racism educator, and podcast host of Sincerely, Lettie,” according to the release.
“Talk On Race is an effort to have peaceful dialogue on topics surrounding race. By combining a wide variety of community members, we hope to create a powerful conversation about public safety in the Lower Cape Fear community,” it concludes.
