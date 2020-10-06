Shallotte man sentenced to 10 years for drugs and gun-related charges

“Antwan Damitri King, 41, was charged with six counts including conspiracy to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base (crack), three counts of distribution of cocaine base (crack), one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. King pled guilty to the conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute, and firearms count on March 16, 2020,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice.