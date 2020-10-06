Shallotte man sentenced to 10 years for drugs and gun-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for selling drugs and using guns to ‘facilitate his drug dealing.’
“Antwan Damitri King, 41, was charged with six counts including conspiracy to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base (crack), three counts of distribution of cocaine base (crack), one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. King pled guilty to the conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute, and firearms count on March 16, 2020,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
King’s crimes took place more than two years ago and in 2018 members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on King’s home.
Deputies “recovered crack, marijuana, digital scales, ammunition, and 17 firearms, including an AR-style handgun and rifle, both loaded with high-capacity magazines,” according to the release.
Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Malcolm J. Howard. The North Carolina 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case," the release concludes.
