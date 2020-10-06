1 killed, 2 injured in Monday night shooting near Tabor City, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Columbus County late Monday night.
According to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Memory Lane, off Mill Branch Church Road, about five miles east of Tabor City.
Three victims were shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the victims, a male, died from injuries he sustained in the shooting.
The status of the other two victims is not known.
No other details were released.
If you have information, contact Det. Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145 or the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629.
