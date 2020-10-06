Hilton hotel, Wendy’s, Tractor Supply continue Leland economic boom

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Leland continues to be one of the fastest growing areas in North Carolina and that growth will continue for the foreseeable future as a plethora of new businesses are in the works.
According to documents submitted to the town, Clarendon Properties, LLC plans to build a Tru by Hilton Hotel adjacent to the Harris Teeter in the Waterford shopping center.
The four-story hotel will sit on three acres and include 93 rooms, an indoor pool, and other amenities. The hotel will be managed by Crown Hotel and Travel Management, who also manages the Holiday Inn Express in Magnolia Greens. In the documents, Crown claims that Tru is the fastest growing hotel brand in the country.
Leland will also be adding a Tractor Supply near the corner of U.S. 17 and Carol Lynn Drive. A spokesperson for the national retail chain said the new store will bring 15 jobs, with at least half being full-time positions.
The new Tractor Supply will be located in the 29-acre Ibis Landing development project, which includes plans for 123 townhomes and 10 acres of commercial out lots. Construction on the Tractor Supply store is set to begin in the fall and is expected to open in spring 2021.
Lidl has submitted a voluntary annexation petition to the town for a 4.68-acre parcel of vacant land which it purchased in 2016. The German supermarket giant previously abandoned plans for a grocery store on the property, located at U.S. 17 and Ocean Gate Way, and will instead use the site to develop four commercial out lots, according to the documents. It’s unclear what stores are planned for the property.
Town council will consider the annexation petition at its Nov. 19 meeting.
Residents are also gaining an additional fast food option after the town’s Technical Review Committee approved a preliminary zoning request for a Wendy’s. The restaurant will be built in Brunswick Forest at the corner of U.S. 17 and Provision Parkway.
And speaking of new dining options, the Firehouse Subs located in the Leland Town Center off U.S. 17 recently opened for business.
