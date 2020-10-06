First Alert Forecast: Delta to make hurricane headlines this week

The dizzyingly busy 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues this Tuesday. Former Tropical Storm Gamma, aimless and disorganized near the southern Gulf of Mexico coastline, is now classified as a remnant low pressure system. By contrast, Hurricane Delta shows a healthy and formidable structure and a purposeful motion as it steams toward the Gulf of Mexico by way of the Caribbean Sea. As states like Louisiana prepare for yet another hurricane threat in 2020, the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas may expect some lesser and more indirect impacts from Delta like remnant humidity and shower chances for portions of this weekend and next week.