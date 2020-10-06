First Alert Forecast: Delta grows to a monster category four hurricane, headed towards Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a seasonable Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible. Otherwise, enjoy sun and clouds, light east breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds increase Friday with a chance of some showers and storms this weekend due to moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Delta. Rain chances and amounts depend on the storm’s track.
The dizzyingly busy 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues this Tuesday. Former Tropical Storm Gamma, aimless and disorganized near the southern Gulf of Mexico coastline, is now classified as a remnant low pressure system. By contrast, Hurricane Delta shows a healthy and formidable structure and a purposeful motion as it steams through the Caribbean Sea toward the Gulf of Mexico. Delta quickly strengthened to category four status late Tuesday morning. As states like Louisiana prepare for yet another hurricane threat in 2020, the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas may expect some lesser and more indirect impacts from Delta like remnant humidity and shower chances for portions of this weekend and next week.
Catch more details - like the odds for those showers - in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
