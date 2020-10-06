Department of Veteran Affairs hosts telephone event to assist NC veterans

WASHINGTON D.C. (WECT) - A live telephone event is being held Wednesday, October 7 at 4 p.m. to assist North Carolina veterans with various benefits and mental health issues.
The event will be hosted by Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Benefits, Dr. Paul Lawrence, who has connected with more than 2.5 million veterans by conducting 69 tele-town halls in 50 states since the pandemic hit in March.
North Carolina is home to more than 650,000 veterans.
The Department of Veteran’s Affairs started this initiative to address veteran homelessness, veteran suicide and provide services for Vietnam-era veterans affected by Agent Orange exposure.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the initiative has been expanded to assist veterans with benefits, loans, financial problems and mental health issues by connecting them with VA services and introducing them to new programs like Blue Water Navy benefits and efforts to combat veteran suicide and homelessness.
To participate in the tele-town hall, dial 833-380-0417 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 7.
Click here for more information about this initiative.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.