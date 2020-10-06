COVID-19 causes Coastal Christian High School to close temporarily

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Christian High School is closing temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns; seven individuals have tested positive for coronavirus.
Of those who have tested positive, three are from the volleyball team; four are unrelated to the team.
The volleyball team traveled to Greensboro on Saturday and three of the 20 girls who traveled tested positive.
“We’ve been happy to report that shy of three days, we made it through the first quarter of school covid-free. Then over the weekend, we had three positive cases reported from our volleyball team,” said Head of School Brenda McCombie.
Students will learn remotely for now and the school will reopen to in-person learning on October 19th.
While the school is closed to in-person learning for now, sports have also been put on hold, according to the Athletic Director. The soccer team cancelled a game with Cape Fear Academy tonight out of concern. Playoffs will resume October 19th.
This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.
