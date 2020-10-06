Brunswick County Board of Education asks if a student enrolled in a private school should be able to play football at a public school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday night, the Brunswick County Board of Education was asked to determine if a student enrolled in a private school should be able to play football at a public school.
Jimmy Anderson removed his son Gabriel from Brunswick County Schools when the Board of Education opted to start the year with remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gabriel is now enrolled at Southeastern Christian Academy where they have in-person learning for freshmen, but they do not have a football program.
“My student, no question, would be enrolled as a ninth-grade freshman at West Brunswick High School,” said Anderson. “But due to COVID-19, it has driven us to times we’ve never experienced before. And, it’s driven us to do things that we’ve never done before.”
Anderson has looked over the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) rules and believes his son should be able to play at West Brunswick, even though he is enrolled at a private school.
“The NCHSAA rules say a student that is homeschooled or privately educated, as long as they can take one course at the public school that authorized them to be able to participate in athletics.”
West Brunswick Athletic Director Jimmy Fletcher says the NCHSAA rules do have some gray areas, and he’s willing to look at the request.
Fletcher says that in the Brunswick County School system’s rules, it says a student must take three classes to be considered enrolled.
“Obviously, I’ve talked to our county AD and obviously the board and we’re going to try to make a plan,” said Fletcher, “because it’s all about the kids. It’s all about doing the right thing for our community and our school system. But, we also have to follow our High School Association guidelines.”
Board of education member Catherine Cooke said it’s something that needs to be talked about.
But the school system was unable to let its early college students in Brunswick County play sports at the area high schools.
“We couldn’t even arrange that to be a workable situation within our own schools,” said Cooke. “There was a lot of legal stuff, a lot of insurance issues.”
