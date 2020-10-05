Wilmington Police search for missing woman last seen in September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on September 27.
“Mary Benson, 63, was last seen by a family member on September 27, but withdrew money in Wilmington as recently as October 3,” according to the Wilmington Police Department. “Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.”
Police did not specify where Benson was last seen but posted the information to their Facebook page early Monday morning.
