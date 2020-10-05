Wilmington LGBTQ community concerned after Supreme Court justices' comments

“What about our house?” said Morin-Gage. “What about our car loan, what about our will, what about our hospital visitation rights? One thing that I would tell anyone who is LGBTQ...if you’re in a couple and legally married, you need to make sure you have legal documents that protect you even if somehow your marriage is invalidated on a national scale. For me, it’s making sure if any protections are available for me and my wife, I take advantage of them.”