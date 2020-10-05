Overnight I-40 ramp closures scheduled in New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ramps in both directions at the Gordon Road interchange of I-40 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, ST Wooten Corp. was awarded a $1.4 million contract to “install additional drainage structures and stormwater pipes, shoulder berm gutter and rock plating to protect the shoulder of the road from excessive erosion.”
The ramps are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
“Contractors may close them again overnight later this week,” NCDOT officials said in a news release.
The NCDOT released the following detour information:
- Drivers in either direction of I-40 wishing to take the Gordon Road exit will be detoured along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway/U.S. 74 and North Kerr Avenue.
- Drivers wanting to get on U.S. 117/N.C. 132 South from Gordon Road will follow the same roads in reverse.
- Traffic on Gordon Road wishing to access I-40 West will be detoured north on U.S. 117/N.C. 132/North College Road to Holly Shelter Road in Castle Hayne.
