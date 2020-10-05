Man killed in shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 31-year-man died from injuries suffered in a shooting Monday morning in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4100 block of Princess Place Dr. just before 6:30 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found Charles Bernard Ross Jr. suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died during surgery.
According to the WPD, this is the 13th homicide in Wilmington this year.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
