‘Let us continue to pray’: Franklin Graham offers support after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, political and religious leaders offered their well-wishes.
Evangelical leader Franklin Graham has been sending out encouragement and support for the president and First Lady, who both tested positive for the virus, through social media.
On Sunday, as reports came out that President Trump could be released from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he is being treated, as early as Monday, Graham continued to offer prayers, and encouraged the public to do the same.
“On this Sunday, let us continue to pray for our President, Donald J. Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump as they recover from the coronavirus. We thank God for good reports from his medical team and that his symptoms have been very mild and we pray for a quick recovery.”
Graham was reportedly one of many religious and political leaders to attend at the White House on Sept. 26 when Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court, replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
That same day, Graham said he led a “Prayer March” In Washington, D.C.
Last week, a spokesperson for Graham said he recently had tested negative for the coronavirus.
“Just one week ago yesterday, we gathered in Washington, DC, to pray for this country and our leaders, never dreaming that in just a few days the President, the First Lady, and others in leadership would test positive for the virus.”
Graham said on social media that he continues to see people attack the president “physically, spiritually, and politically” despite him recovering from the virus.
“We need to lift them up in prayer for protection and healing,” Graham said. “Let’s ask for God’s hand to be on this nation. We need His help, His direction, His mercy, and His blessing.”
President Trump’s top aide Hope Hicks, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Notre Dame President John Jenkins and NC Sen. Thom Tillis were among the people at the nomination who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
