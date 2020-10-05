Group opposing hospital sale looks to Attorney General to block finalization

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a 14-month battle, trying to stop the proposed sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the group, Save Our Hospital is down to its last leg.
Save our hospital has held meetings, protests and even gone as far as filing a lawsuit against the groups participating in the sale, citing a lack of transparency; however, a judge disagreed.
After the sale was approved by the county commissioners, Monday, Save Our Hospital’s only hope is now Attorney General Josh Stein.
Like most major sales, take a home for instance, there is a closing period before it is signed, sealed and delivered. During this closing period, Attorney General Josh Stein will have the chance to look over the proposed sale to ensure the process followed the letter of the law and will benefit the people the hospital will serve.
Stein sent an email to the WECT newsroom once commissioners voted to approve the agreement to sell New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He said his review will begin once his office receives the full information on the multi-billion dollar deal.
His statement also talked about getting feedback from the community regarding the sale..
“Already, I have heard from many local community leaders about this transaction,” said Stein. “Hearing from community members helps inform my review. I urge concerned members of the community to share their thoughts and concerns with my office via ncago@ncdoj.gov.”
County commissioner chair Julia Olsen-Boseman says she is not worried about any potential issues with the sale. Meanwhile, an attorney that works with the Save Our Hospital group said he would be surprised if the Attorney General didn’t find anything wrong.
Now the countdown is on to the finalization of the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.