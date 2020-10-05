First Alert Forecast: nice week ahead, all eyes on Tropical Storm Delta

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A large and tranquil high pressure system will grace the Cape Fear Region with mostly dry and seasonable conditions this week. For Monday, specifically, expect a generous supply or sun, light and airy north breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 70s. Enjoy! For the rest of the work week sunshine continues as highs spike back into the upper 70s and lower 80. After tonight lows will generally be in the 60s.