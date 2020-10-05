First Alert Forecast: nice week ahead, all eyes on Tropical Storm Delta

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A large and tranquil high pressure system will grace the Cape Fear Region with mostly dry and seasonable conditions this week. For Monday, specifically, expect a generous supply or sun, light and airy north breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 70s. Enjoy! For the rest of the work week sunshine continues as highs spike back into the upper 70s and lower 80. After tonight lows will generally be in the 60s.
In the tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma is disorganized but will continue its rainy assault on the southern Gulf of Mexico coastline Monday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Delta, near Jamaica and Cuba, is set threaten the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline as a strong hurricane late this week. Remnant moisture from Delta ought to bring an uptick in Carolina rain chances this weekend.
See your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
