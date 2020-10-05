First Alert Forecast: lovely locally, tropics troubled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A large and tranquil high pressure system will grace the Cape Fear Region with mostly dry and seasonable conditions this week. For Monday, specifically, expect a generous supply or sun, light and airy north breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 70s. Enjoy!
In the tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma will continue its rainy assault on the southern Gulf of Mexico coastline Monday. Tropical Depression Twenty-Six, near Jamaica and Cuba, will threaten the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline as a hurricane named Delta late this week. Its remnant moisture will bring an uptick in Carolina rain chances this weekend.
