Landline usage restored in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in the Wrightsville Beach were without the use of their landline phones Sunday morning.
According to a post made on New Hanover County’s official Twitter page, AT&T began experiencing outages for their central office in the Wrightsville Beach area.
AT&T expressed that any landline phone beginning with “910-256” or “910-509” would not be able to dial out or make 911 calls.
Residents were encouraged to use cell phones as they were not impacted by the outage.
As of 12:30 p.m., AT&T had restored all services for the impacted landlines.
