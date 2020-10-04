Local group organizing ‘community gathering’ to oppose hospital sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As New Hanover County Commissioners head to vote on the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, an opposition group, Save Our Hospital Inc. is organizing a community gathering to protest the sale.
The board of commissioners are set to vote on the sale of the hospital to Novant Health Care on Monday after holding one final public hearing in late September on the issue.
Save Our Hospital Inc. filed a lawsuit in the hopes of delaying the sale of the hospital last month, but a judge ruled against the request, allowing the sale to proceed.
The community gathering will be held at 3 p.m. in Innis Park, located at 3rd and Princess Streets. More information on the event will be released at a later this evening, according to event organizers.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.