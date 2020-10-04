First Alert Forecast: showery start, but sunshine to dominate the week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Many of you are waking up to a few showers, particularly close to the coast. These odds for rain will be the highest you’ll see for the next several days, as a trough of low pressure wobbles near and away from the Cape Fear region. Shower chances will graduate from 50% for Wilmington and inland zones to 60% for the beaches and barrier islands.
Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall across the tip of the Yucatan peninsula and continues to move generally north. Steering winds will likely guide this zone of disturbed weather toward the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the week. We’re also monitoring a tropical wave in the central Caribbean which has moderate development odds in the next five days. If this system gets a name, it would be Delta 2020, the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet. October starts the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane season, with a diminishing trend in activity, but with other minor areas of interest in the tropics, we’ll continue to stay diligent in our tracking of these tropical low pressure systems.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App for any location you choose. You’ll notice a mostly sunny trend with slightly cooler than average temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 70s during the day and 50s and 60s overnight. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team, and have a great day!
