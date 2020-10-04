First Alert Forecast: showery start, but sunshine to dominate the week ahead

Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall across the tip of the Yucatan peninsula and continues to move generally north. Steering winds will likely guide this zone of disturbed weather toward the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the week. We’re also monitoring a tropical wave in the central Caribbean which has moderate development odds in the next five days. If this system gets a name, it would be Delta 2020, the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet. October starts the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane season, with a diminishing trend in activity, but with other minor areas of interest in the tropics, we’ll continue to stay diligent in our tracking of these tropical low pressure systems.