First Alert Forecast: showers ending, nice start to the work week

Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 formed late Sunday afternoon in the Caribbean. The NHC official forecast track has the storm strengthening into Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico by mid week. This storm is a threat to the U.S. central Gulf coast region. Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall across the tip of the Yucatan peninsula and continues to move generally north. Steering winds will likely guide this zone of disturbed weather toward the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the week. October starts the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane season, with a diminishing trend in activity, but with other minor areas of interest in the tropics, we’ll continue to stay diligent in our tracking of these tropical low pressure systems.