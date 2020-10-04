First Alert Forecast: showers ending, nice start to the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Morning and early afternoon showers are generally ending as a coastal trough begins to pull away. These odds for rain are the highest you’ll see for the next several days. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s. The new work week features plenty of sunshine and highs rising from the middle 70s Monday to near 80 by Wednesday. Rain chances will be slim.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 formed late Sunday afternoon in the Caribbean. The NHC official forecast track has the storm strengthening into Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico by mid week. This storm is a threat to the U.S. central Gulf coast region. Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall across the tip of the Yucatan peninsula and continues to move generally north. Steering winds will likely guide this zone of disturbed weather toward the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the week. October starts the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane season, with a diminishing trend in activity, but with other minor areas of interest in the tropics, we’ll continue to stay diligent in our tracking of these tropical low pressure systems.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
