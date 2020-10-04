Community members rally to support 4-year-old with rare liver cancer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three days after the Fourth of July, 4-year-old Ansley Honeycutt was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer called Hepatoblastoma. The disease is found in less than one in one million children. It is predominantly found in children ages three to four.
Ansley’s uncle Harvey Skinner said they were at the beach when she started complaining that her stomach hurt. From there she went to the doctors office, then New Hanover Regional Medical Center and from there, to a hospital near Pittsboro for specialized treatment.
“It just goes to show how fast somebody’s life can change,” said Skinner.
Ansley’s uncle said she has three tumors on her liver. The doctor told the family they were there for some time, but didn’t cause any problems until recently.
“Ansley is a real fighter, she has taken this disease with stride," said Skinner. “She does have the cancer with tumors but on the good days, you would never know there’s anything wrong with her.”
Sunday, the Crown Ridge neighborhood held a benefit in Ansley’s name and all of the proceeds went to the Honeycutt family to pay for Ansley’s medical bills. Food, raffles and Ansley Strong masks and other gear to show their support.
Ansley’s family has been keeping the community updated on her progress by their Facebook page, Ansley Strong. There you will also be able to find ways to support.
