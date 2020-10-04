Carolina Beach selects artist for second mural project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The artist for the second painting in an ongoing mural project in Carolina Beach has been announced and will be located on the side of the Veggie Wagon Produce and Specialty Shop.
The artist, Carla Garrison-Mattos is a full-time artist who lives in Charlotte, N.C., when she was 27 she took over the Green Rice Gallery. Eventually she started her own business called Paintings and Things.
“We are thrilled to kick off our Carolina Beach artist murals with this delightful and strong installation. We continue to look for funding as there is so much talent in North Carolina and we have so many more walls to paint in our beach town," said Maureen Lewis, Founder, Carolina Beach Mural Project.
Prior to housing the Veggie Wagon, the building was the home to Robbie Johnson’s Surf Shop, the founder of Surf Carolina Magazine and the new mural will pay homage to his photography work.
“The concept for Mural #2 “Surf & See” represents a celebration of the photography of Robbie Johnson, both his surf and his wildlife subject matter. The artist uses the camera lens as the center of the design with a play on fisheye and fisheye imagery. One of Robbie Johnson’s surf photos is used as the subject being photographed,” according to a press release.
The mural will likely be revealed to the public in early November 2020, according to the organization.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.