Brunswick Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of one of their own

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Deputy, Lt. William “Bill” Miller.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lt. William “Bill” Miller. “Mr. Bill”, as he was affectionately known around our office , was a dedicated servant of the Brunswick County community for many years, having served with the Sheriff’s Office, even after his retirement. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you know there isn’t a thing he wouldn’t do for you,” according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
Miller is the father of Chief Deputy Charlie Miller of the BCSO.
“Mr. Bill was a loving husband, a proud father of two boys, one of which is our Chief Deputy Charlie Miller, and a doting grandfather to two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. He was also a true and loyal friend to many of us at the Sheriff’s Office. He will be sorely missed, but the example he set to many and the impact he had on the community and the Sheriff’s Office will live on,” the post concludes.
