Kure Beach Fire Department celebrates the life of 15-year veteran

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Visitors to Kure Beach might notice a red glow at the fire department over the next few days. According to the department the red lighting is serving as a celebration to honor the life of a 15-year firefighter who passed away in May.
“Captain Dennis Ebersole served the Town of Kure Beach diligently for 15 years as both a volunteer and paid firefighter and in many other known capacities throughout the Town. Captain Ebersole was well known within the community as a man of service, always willing to lend a helping hand and doing so with pure love,” according to a press release from the town.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is hosting a virtual memorial service in memory of Ebersole on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m..
“Dennis was a phenomenal husband, father, firefighter, photographer as well as many other things. Dennis enjoyed riding and restoring motorcycles, spending time with his family, and serving his community. On May 30, 2019, Dennis passed away just 5 months following a diagnosis of esophageal cancer,” according to the release.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.