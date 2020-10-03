First Alert Forecast: crisp fall feel, risk of showers Sunday for opening October weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Your weekend features crisp autumnal breezes cool temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overall... nice! Please note: Expect 50s Saturday night and Sunday morning. Shower chances will grow by Sunday as a low pressure trough sharpens near the Carolina Coast. These rain odds will graduate from near 50% inland to 60% for Wilmington to 70% for the beaches and barrier islands.
In the western Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Gamma formed Friday night. Steering winds will likely guide this zone of disturbed weather toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. So, we will monitor it. Several other tropical waves stretching from the central Caribbean to the central Atlantic that have some potential to develop in the next 2-5 days.
Early next week we see clouds and rain chances dip as temperatures range from the lower 70s late next week to near 80 on Wednesday. Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App for any location you choose. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
