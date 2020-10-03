First Alert Forecast: crisp fall feel, risk of showers Sunday for opening October weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Your weekend features crisp autumnal breezes cool temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overall... nice! Please note: Expect 50s Saturday night and Sunday morning. Shower chances will grow by Sunday as a low pressure trough sharpens near the Carolina Coast. These rain odds will graduate from near 50% inland to 60% for Wilmington to 70% for the beaches and barrier islands.