First Alert Forecast: crisp fall feel, risk of showers growing for opening October weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Your weekend features crisp autumnal breezes cool temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overall... nice! Please note: a couple of 40s may mix with the 50s first thing this morning, but only a few 50s Saturday night and Sunday morning. Shower chances will grow by Sunday as a low pressure trough sharpens near the Carolina Coast. These rain odds will graduate from near 40% inland to 50% for Wilmington to 60% for the beaches and barrier islands.