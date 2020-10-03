First Alert Forecast: crisp fall feel, risk of showers growing for opening October weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Your weekend features crisp autumnal breezes cool temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overall... nice! Please note: a couple of 40s may mix with the 50s first thing this morning, but only a few 50s Saturday night and Sunday morning. Shower chances will grow by Sunday as a low pressure trough sharpens near the Carolina Coast. These rain odds will graduate from near 40% inland to 50% for Wilmington to 60% for the beaches and barrier islands.
In the western Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Gamma formed last night. Steering winds will likely guide this zone of disturbed weather toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. So, we will monitor it. No other tropical storm development is expected this weekend. October starts the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane season, with a diminishing trend in activity.
Early next week we see clouds and rain chances drip as temperatures trend back to the middle and upper 70s ahead of next weekend. Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App for any location you choose. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.