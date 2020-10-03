Cal Cunningham admits to sexual texts with Calif. woman, will stay in Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham issued a statement Friday night apologizing for sexually-suggestive text messages he sent to a woman in California.
A story published by the website NationalLife.com indicates Cunningham — who is running against Republican Sen. Thom Tillis — “engaged in the extramarital activity with the wife of a fellow veteran.” The website identified the woman as Arlene Guzman Todd. Her husband is Jeremy Todd, who served 15 years in the Army, the website said.
He said on Friday night he will not drop out of the U.S. Senate race.
