4 U.S. service members charged in armed robbery at Surf City church

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four U.S. service members have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Surf City church nearly two months ago.
According to officials, Shawn Micheal William Miller, 21, of Camp Lejuene, Jamario Devonte Rainey, 22, Quindarious Robertson, 20, and Jerry Qualls, 22, all of Jacksonville, have each been charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Surf City officials say three victims were robbed of cash and a cell phone while in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic Church around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 10.
Miller, a member of the 2d Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, was initially thought to be one of the victims but investigators later determined he conspired with the other suspects to commit the robbery, officials say.
Miller, a field artillery cannoneer with the 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, was taken into custody by NCIS agents on Sept. 25 after he fled the base when ordered to pretrial confinement. He remains jailed in Pender County under a $100,000 bond.
The Stars and Stripes reports that Robertson and Rainey were also members of the 2d Marine Division. They were taken into custody on Sept. 24 and remain in custody at Camp Lejeune awaiting warrant service.
It’s unclear what branch of the military Qualls serves in. He was similarly arrested on Sept. 24 and is jailed in Onslow County under a $75,000 bond.
