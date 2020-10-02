Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for COVID-19

“Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well,” Tillis said in the statement. “As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.”